Gaurav Gogoi to be Cong’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Gaurav Gogoi will be the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and a letter regarding the decision has been sent to Speaker Om Birla.



Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Birla, informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip and two whips for the Congress party in the Lower House of Parliament, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said on X.

While Gogoi will be the party’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be its chief whip, he said.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party’s whips in the Lower House, Venugopal added.

Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the leader of opposition and subsequently, he was appointed to the post. “Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people’s causes in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal said. Gogoi was the party’s deputy leader in the last Lok Sabha as well.

Gogoi expressed gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

and Venugopal for their trust and faith in his abilities.