GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday acquitted all six accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case in which 18 people were killed on Independence Day.



A division bench of justices Michael Zothankhuma and Mridul Kumar overturned a 2019 order of the Dhemaji district and sessions court, which had sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and two others to four years in jail.