Gati Shakti Univ, DRDO partner to develop smart tech solutions for national security

New Delhi: Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya and Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop smart technological solutions for national security in New Delhi on Monday.

Ministry of Railways said that the agreement is a medium for collaborative studies and research and development directed in areas of logistics management, chip design, hardware security, homomorphic and block chain based encryption. During the signing of the agreement, DRDO chairman Samir V. Kamat said that the collaboration will facilitate the development of technological solutions for deployment aspects of indigenous defence systems.

The agreement’s key focus would be to build the capacities of researchers and scientists in the operational and military science domain, logistics management and technical research.

Both organisations will be involved in conducting research, holding joint seminars/conferences, capacity building and round table workshops. Manoj Choudhary (Vice Chancellor, GSV) and Lal Chand Mangal (DS & DG(TM)) were the signatories, the ministry said.

The university already has strong collaboration with all three defence forces, viz Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, for logistics and supply chain research and education. Therefore, the MOU with DRDO enables GSV to enhance its value proposition for the sector through cutting-edge research, it added.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV), India’s first University in the Transportation and Logistics sector, was established as a Central University by the Act of Parliament in 2022. Working under the Ministry of Railways, the university covers the entire transportation sector, including Railways, Highways, Ports, Aviation, Maritime, Shipping, Inland Waterways, Urban Transport and complete Logistics and supply chain networks.

The university is headed by Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as the Chancellor.