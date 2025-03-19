Gates meets PM Modi; says impressed by India’s innovation powering development locally and globally

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday said he is impressed by how innovation in India is driving “progress locally -- and globally”, as he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed a host of subjects including technology, innovation and sustainability.

Gates also met Union Health Minister J P Nadda when the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector was reviewed.

The philanthropist also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who said they had a thoughtful conversation on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

“Discussed development challenges, the promise of innovation and the relevance of India,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Gates also had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and they discussed leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

After meeting Modi, Gates said on X, “I had a great discussion with Narendra Modi

about India’s development, the path to Viksit Bharat @ 2047, and exciting advancements in health, agriculture, AI, and other sectors that are creating impact today. It’s impressive to see how innovation in India is driving progress locally - and globally.”

The prime minister said, “As always, an excellent meeting with Bill Gates. We spoke about diverse issues including tech, innovation and sustainability towards making a better future for the coming generations.”