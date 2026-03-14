Gas ‘crunch’ hits people across India

New Delhi: Panic reigned in the streets on Friday as a scramble for domestic gas made people queue up across states, eateries shut shop, and reports of hoarding made rounds, even as the Centre insisted there was no shortage of LPG in the country.



The Centre on Friday said uninterrupted LPG supply to households has been ensured, and there is no need for panic booking for cylinders.

Briefing the media, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the domestic production of LPG has already increased by 30 per cent since March 5. “There is no need for panic booking, and there has been no dry out at any LPG dealer,” Sharma added.

LPG bookings have surged to 75.7 lakh against an average of 55.7 lakh in the pre-war period, “showing panic booking”, she said.

All the same, long queues were witnessed outside LPG distribution centres across Bihar despite the district administrations claiming there was no shortage of domestic gas cylinders.

People turned up in large numbers at distribution agencies in Patna, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Katihar and other districts.

The West Asia conflict has impacted the supply of crude oil and petroleum products, following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman.

In Delhi, the gas crunch sent small-scale traders into financial distress.

Naresh Chawla, who operates a fast-food stall near PVR Saket, said a single establishment often supports several workers and their families.

“One small shop supports eight to 10 livelihoods. I employ three to four workers who have migrated from villages. Many of us have taken loans to run these stalls. If this continues, 30 per cent of street vendors will lose their means of survival,” he said.

In the city’s Adarsh Nagar, a food vendor named Vicky said he paid around Rs 4,000 for a small cylinder.

Many vendors said they are now dipping into savings or taking loans to manage daily household expenses.

In UP also several districts were afftecte.

In Prayagraj’s Jhunsi area, tensions escalated to the point where police had to be called after a dispute broke out at a gas agency. The agency office was briefly shut amid the chaos.

In Shahjahanpur’s Jalalabad, angry consumers blocked the Bareilly–Farrukhabad highway around 10 am after they failed to receive LPG cylinders. Police reached the spot soon after and managed to persuade the protesters to clear the road.