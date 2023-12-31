Garlic ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’: Haryana CM directs 15-day compulsory leave for XEN

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the 50th episode of ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’ on Saturday directed the compulsory 15-day leave for XEN Jitender Mann of the Irrigation Department in Bhiwani district due to reported misconduct with the public.



The ‘CM Ki Vishesh Charcha’ was initiated a year ago and was aimed to gather feedback on the welfare programs being implemented in the state by the government.

While congratulating the people of the state for the New Year 2024 in advance, the CM announced that after the inauguration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, under “Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana” arrangements will be made so that the elders of Haryana can visit Ayodhya for the darshan of ‘Ram Lalla’. He also said that after January 25, the Jan Samvad programme will be resumed in a new style and flavour.

The chief minister addressed the people of Haryana, stating that it has been a year since the state government started weekly discussions with beneficiaries of various schemes through mobile phones.

The concept of engaging with the public via mobile phones was conceived during a public interaction event in Sonipat on December 9, 2022, where the chief minister observed some hesitancy among people in expressing their concerns publicly.