Garib Nawaz Express upgraded with modern LHB coaches: NFR

Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday announced the conversion of Train No. 15715/15716 (Kishanganj–Ajmer–Kishanganj) Garib Nawaz Express from conventional ICF coaches to modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, with effect from June 29.

“This significant upgradation is part of Indian Railways’ continuous endeavour towards its passenger transportation services. The upgraded train, running tri-weekly, will offer improved ride quality, better safety standards and increased capacity, thereby providing a more reliable and pleasant travel experience,” the NFR said in a statement.

The train serves as an important link between the eastern state of Bihar and the western state of Rajasthan, passing through key destinations in Uttar Pradesh and other regions.

“The introduction of LHB rakes on this long-distance route will not only provide improved comfort but also contribute to safer operations due to the advance design of LHB coaches that edge over aged old ICF coaches,” the NFR added.