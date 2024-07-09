Gangster’s parole revoked by EC before Jalandhar West bypoll

Chandigarh: The Election Commission said Monday it has directed the cancellation of parole granted to gangster Daljit Singh Bhana until the election process for the July 10 bypoll to the Jalandhar West reserved Assembly seat is over.

The direction follows complaints from the BJP and the Congress objecting to Bhana’s parole granted a few days ago.

According to an official statement, Punjab’s chief electoral officer has informed the deputy commissioner of Jalandhar about the EC’s instructions. “The Election Commission has directed that to ensure a smooth election process and in view of the complaints received, the parole of Daljit Singh Bhana should be cancelled until the completion of the Jalandhar West by-election process,” it said.