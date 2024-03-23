Gangster Prasad Pujari brought back to India from China

New Delhi: Gangster Prasad Pujari, accused of being involved in several serious crimes including murder, extortion and kidnapping, was brought back to India after his deportation from China in the early hours of Saturday, and was then placed under arrest by Mumbai police, an official said.



He was staying in China having an Interpol Red Notice against him, and was arrested there last year. After that, Mumbai police’s Crime Branch continuously tried to bring him back to the country, the official said. The CBI got issued a red notice against him from the Interpol on February 14, 2012 and also provided coordination assistance to Mumbai Police and Ministry of External Affairs in return to India from China, CBI Spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.Pujari’s name came up in the case of firing on Shiv Sena worker Chandrakant Jadhav, who lived in the Vikhroli area in

December 2019.