Gangster Jasvir Singh alias Lalla held after brief encounter in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with Amritsar Rural Police, arrested gangster Jasvir Singh alias Lalla — a key associate of foreign-based gangster Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt and Bambiha Gang, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

The Police teams have also recovered one foreign-made .30 caliber pistol along with eight live cartridges from the possession of arrested accused person.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary interrogation has revealed that accused Jasvir Singh alias Lalla was being directed by his foreign-based handlers to target rival gang members.

ADGP AGTF Promod Ban said that the arrested gangster was wanted in murder of Parminderdeep Singh alias Prince that took place in July 2024, besides his involvement in attack on Police Party in February 2025, in which one ASI of Punjab Police was injured.

Sharing operational details, AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel said that acting on specific intelligence, police

teams under the supervision of DSP AGTF Bikramjit Brar and DSP D Amritsar Rural Gurinder Pal Singh Nagra intercepted the suspect Jasvir alias Lalla at village Wadala Bhitewind,

where resorted to indiscriminate firing on police party in order to escape but was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire.

The police teams were led by Inspector Vikram, SI Chandar and SI Komal, he said.