Gang rape victim seeks justice from SP president Akhilesh

Ayodhya: The victim of a gang rape case in Ayodhya recently met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav to seek justice and highlight the involvement of the BJP workers in the heinous crime.



During the meeting, arranged by SP leader Pawan Pandey at the party office in Lucknow, the victim alleged that the accused were affiliated with the BJP and had been threatening her to withdraw the FIR.

The incident, which has shocked the local community, involves a student from the Raunahi police station area. According to the FIR, the victim, a third-year BA student and a sweeper at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, was abducted and sexually assaulted by three individuals — Vansh Chaudhary, Vinay and Shariq — starting from August 16. The attackers initially took her to a guest house in Anguri Bagh under the guise of a casual outing, where they raped her.

The ordeal continued as the perpetrators transported her to a garage in Banveerpur, where Vansh raped her again, and another accused, Shiva, molested her while intoxicated.

On August 18, they abandoned her near Devkali bypass. The victim was subjected to further assaults on August 22 and 23 at the same garage by Vansh and Vinay.

The situation escalated on August 25 when another accused Udit, Vansh, Satyam and two unidentified individuals assaulted her again while attempting to take her to Ram Janmabhoomi. The vehicle they were in collided with a divider, injuring the victim before the attackers left her near the naka.