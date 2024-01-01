Gang rape of IIT-BHU student: Cong workers to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s Varanasi constituency office

NEW DELHI/SHAHJAHANPUR: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said party workers would gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency office in Varanasi on Tuesday to protest against the alleged involvement of the BJP’s local leaders in the gang-rape of a BHU student.



The Congress on Monday attacked the BJP over the alleged involvement of its local leaders in the gang-rape of a BHU student, saying the ruling party gives the slogan of “Beti Bachao” but its actions are of “Beti rulao”.

Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza said that on one hand the BJP says “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”, and on the other hand the truth is that it has become “Balatkari (rapist) Janata Party” for women.

Two months after a woman student was allegedly gang-raped inside the IIT-BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh, police arrested three men on Sunday and Opposition parties alleged that they were BJP functionaries. The three accused claimed themselves to be the BJP’s IT cell members.

Sharing pictures of the three arrested men with senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, D’Souza urged the prime minister to break his “silence” on the issue.

“Women and children are being raped in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rai said on Monday.

He claimed that Kunal Pandey, the convenor of BJP’s IT cell in Varanasi, its working committee member Abhishek Chauhan and co-convenor Saksham Patel were sent to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections so that they could not be arrested.

The gang rape took place on the night of November 1. Following the incident, hundreds of BHU students held a protest on the campus and demanded that the entry of outsiders

be banned.