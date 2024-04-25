Gandhisagar sanctuary to get cheetahs from S Africa

New Delhi: Five to eight cheetahs will be released into a fenced area in the Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh possibly in the second half of the year with a focus on the breeding of animals and favourable weather, according to officials.

A South African delegation reached India on Tuesday to review preparations at Gandhisagar for the introduction of cheetahs and the progress of the project in the Kuno National Park.

“Officials from South Africa visited the Gandhisagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh, and were apprised of preparations to receive cheetahs under the ambitious Project Cheetah. Valuable insights were shared while visiting the bomas, control room, and upcoming veterinary facilities,” read a post on X by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

On Wednesday, the South African delegation met Indian officials in New Delhi, and discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between the two countries in species conservation, especially Project Cheetah.

The cheetahs will be released into a fenced area with a focus on breeding. This is expected to happen later this year, most likely after the monsoon, officials associated with the project said on Thursday. A 64 square-km enclosure is being prepared at Gandhisagar which is about a six-hour drive from Kuno.