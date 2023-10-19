Gandhi’s vision of social equality & unity remains relevant: Murmu

MOTIHARI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asserted that the vision of social equality and unity shared by Mahatma Gandhi a century ago was still relevant for the country’s march towards becoming a modern and developed nation.



Murmu made the remarks in her address at the first convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari in East Champaran district of Bihar.The president, who spoke for less than 15 minutes, devoted a significant part of her speech to the ‘Champaran Satyagraha’.