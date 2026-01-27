Gamosa row: Kharge defends Rahul

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the ‘Gamosa’ controversy involving Rahul Gandhi and said the ruling party wants to “destroy Gandhi’s image through false propaganda” but will never succeed.Kharge also claimed that the Modi government insulted Gandhi and him by seating them in the third row during the Republic Day parade.



The BJP also accused Gandhi of showing disregard for President Murmu by not wearing the ‘Gamosa’ while the Congress countered by pointing out that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also not worn the “patka (scarf)”.

“This is a lie. Even the defence minister was not wearing the ‘Gamosa’...the BJP president was also not wearing it. He (Gandhi) was holding it in his hand after wearing it. They (BJP) are doing such propaganda that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the whole of Northeast states and their culture. They (BJP) want to (destroy) that culture.”