Galore of gifts for people on CM Khattar’s birthday

Chandigarh: It was galore of gifts on the birthday of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. As the Haryana Chief Minister turned 70 on Friday, he ensured that it be celebrated in a unique way by making the day special for the people of the State.



The Chief Minister announced several gifts for the people of the State. The long list includes launching Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana for the elderly, giving deployment letters to 632 youth and employment to 896 youths. Besides this, Khattar dedicated his birthday to social welfare.

While dedicating his birthday to social welfare, Khattar appealed to the saints to cooperate with the state government to curb the social evils spread in the society. The saints appreciated the campaign being run by the state government for water conservation and de-addiction and assured the Chief Minister of their cooperation for the success of these virtuous works.

He also launched the Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana; while giving gifts to the elderly on his birthday today. Under the scheme, the Chief Minister flagged off the first batch of buses, carrying about 200 senior citizens from Panchkula for the Ayodhya Yatra from May 5 to May 8. The buses will reach Ambala Cantt and from there the passengers will travel to Ayodhya via train. The state government will bear the travel expenses of these passengers.

Manohar Lal said that the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yojana, which has been started from Panchkula will be implemented in the entire state; under which arrangements will be made to send senior citizens above 60 years of age for pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister said that the data of the people of the state is available to the government through the Parivar Pehchan Patra. “The government has planned that a message of best wishes will be sent to all the citizens on their birthdays as a mark of respect from the state government,” he said.

He celebrated his 70th birthday with simplicity at Shishu Greh of Haryana State Council for Child Welfare, Sector 15, Panchkula and advised the children to continue their studies. The Chief Minister also presented gifts to the children.

The Chief Minister inquired about the facilities and various activities being provided for the children at Shishu Greh. He also inquired about the virtual classroom being run for the children from Class 6th to 10th. Presently, 50 children are studying in virtual classrooms.