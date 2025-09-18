Gaganyaan's Vyommitra is AI-enabled, half-humanoid robot, says ISRO chairman Narayanan

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The Vyommitra, designed by ISRO to fly aboard the uncrewed test mission of the Gaganyaan Spaceflight Mission, will be an AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled half-humanoid robot, the national space agency chairman V Narayanan said here on Thursday.

This half-humanoid robot will be the first to be launched this December-end as part of the Gaganyaan Mission of sending humans to the orbit of 400 km for a three-day mission and bringing them back safely to the earth.

"Work is going on. We have planned to send the unmanned spacecraft this December-end," Narayanan told reporters here.

He said many issues such as temperature, pressure, humidity, and carbon dioxide, needed to be addressed for the mission. "We have planned an escape system too for safety," he said, and added that nine parachutes would help the craft to splash on the sea.

Apart from ISRO, the Indian Air Force, Navy, DRDO, and several other institutions were involved in this national project, Narayanan said.