Gadkari vows quality, corruption-free execution of projects

Puducherry: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said there would be "no compromise on quality and proper design of infrastructure, as the government is keen that there should be transparent, time-bound, corruption-free, and result-oriented execution of projects."

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony for a Rs 436 crore elevated corridor-cum-grade separator linking Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square, covering a distance of 3.88 km, Gadkari said the project would give a significant boost to the development of Puducherry.

The union minister for Road Transport and Highways said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen to ensure speedy and broad-based infrastructure development across the country.

He added that his ministry had planned to spend Rs 25,000 crore on roads, bridges, and other facilities in Puducherry.

Referring to a plea made earlier by Chief Minister N Rangasamy for flyovers between Natesan Nagar and Marapalam, and between Ariyankuppam and Mullodai on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route, Gadkari approved the proposals and asked the territorial government to submit detailed plans.

The proposed stretch would cover 16.5 km with an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore.

The union minister said PM Modi aimed to develop India into a super economic power and the third-largest economy globally. He also highlighted the potential for tapping coastal transport in Puducherry.

Gadkari added that the NDA government was adopting new technologies to protect the environment while developing infrastructure.

"If there is any deficiency in quality or a setback in design, we will sack the contractor and officials concerned," he said.

In addition, Gadkari laid the foundation for a Rs 25.04 crore improvement project on East Coast Road and inaugurated the Puducherry-Poondiankuppam (Tamil Nadu) section of NH 32, involving an outlay of Rs 1,588 crore.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan said the infrastructure projects would help decongest traffic, reduce travel time, conserve fuel, and improve road safety.

He thanked Gadkari and the prime minister for addressing Puducherry’s requirements.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy said PM Modi was keen to make Puducherry the "best Union Territory".

The projects for which foundation stones were laid or inaugurated are part of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ ongoing development initiatives.

Union Minister of State for Information and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, and Home Minister A Namassivayam were among those who spoke.

Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan was also present.