Gadkari inaugurates 11 flyovers on eight-lane Delhi-Panipat NH

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated 11 flyovers on the eight-lane Delhi-Panipat National Highway at Sonipat in Haryana.



The project with a length of 24 kms has been completed at a cost of about Rs 900 crore. On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Gadkari for giving the gift of road projects to the people of the state.

Khattar said that 17 National Highways have so far been constructed in the state. He said that Haryana is perhaps the only state in which all district headquarters have been connected to National Highways.

Apart from this, several projects are in the pipeline. He said that the “double-engine government” in Haryana has done remarkably in every field in the last eight and a half years.

The Chief Minister said that his government works on a principle that hit hard on the 3 Cs - Corruption, Crime and Caste-based Politics. He said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.