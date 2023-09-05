‘G20 Summit will provide opportunity for joint responses to global challenges’

NEW DELHI: The G20 Summit in India will be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to major global challenges, France said on Tuesday, announcing its President Emmanuel Macron’s participation in the conclave.



Macron’s office said the president will travel to Delhi to participate in the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10 following which he will leave for Bangladesh for a bilateral visit.

It said the summit will enable Macron to continue his ongoing dialogue with his counterparts from every continent to combat the “risks of fragmentation” of the world.

“It will also be an opportunity to make progress in implementing joint responses to the major global challenges that can only be tackled effectively through multilateral action: peace and stability, poverty alleviation, protection of climate and our planet, food security, and digital regulation,” it added.

Macron’s office said the summit will also provide an opportunity to follow up on the summit for a New Global Financial Pact held in Paris last June. “This had led to the establishment of the Paris agenda for people and the planet, providing a framework for collective action to ensure that no country has to choose between fighting poverty and protecting the planet,”it said.