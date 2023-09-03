G20 summit: Indian street food, millets on world leaders’ platter

New Delhi:US President Joe Biden and other world leaders gathering for the G20 summit here will get a taste of lip-smacking Indian street food, including flavourful delicacies from Chandni Chowk, and innovative millet dishes.



An elaborate spread of millet recipes has been planned for the world leaders and delegates attending the G20 summit on September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam, showcasing the climate-resistant and highly nutritious coarse grains grown across the country.

During the summit meeting, the world leaders will also plant saplings of national plants or plant species native to their respective countries as part of efforts to create a G20 Garden in the Bharat Mandapam complex. In an interview to reporters, G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi said arrangements are also afoot to make the India visit memorable for the spouses of the world leaders through live demonstrative sessions on the rich handicrafts legacy of the country coupled with a shopping experience at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

“Yes, in some innovative manner, there would be an introduction to street food, and local and regional cuisines of India. The chefs are working overtime to finalise the menu, keeping all aspects in mind. But certainly, there will be some exposure,” Pardeshi said in response to a question.

“Delhi is very well known for its street food, particularly the Chandni Chowk area. So, when you visit our international media centre, I am sure you will also get a taste of the street food of India,” he said.

He said all hotels where world leaders and delegates will be staying are competing with each other to come up with innovative millet dishes.

Pardeshi said special attention is being given to the gifts for the visiting leaders and delegates with preference given to handicrafts, textile and painting traditions of country.