G20 Summit: High hopes for climate and energy outcomes

New Delhi: As leaders gather for G20 Summit in New Delhi, experts on Thursday said securing consensus on multilateral development bank (MDB) reforms and adopting rigorous language regarding the phasing down of unabated fossil fuels could enhance India’s leadership role.



G20 countries — responsible for 85 per cent of the world’s GDP and 80 per cent of the emissions — failed to reach consensus at the energy and climate ministers’ meetings in July on the phasing down of unabated use of fossil fuels, tripling renewable energy capacity to 11 terawatts by 2030 and providing low-cost financing to developing countries — issues critical to limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Despite the complexity of discussions and uncertainties surrounding energy transition and MDB reforms, there is optimism that the summit’s leaders can find a minimum consensus to demonstrate unity.

India hopes to get the governments to agree on a fossil phase down. However, if this doesn’t find place in the final text, there’s a risk of backsliding on the coal phase-down agreed upon at the Bali summit in the previous year.

At the G20 energy ministerial, Saudi Arabia led opposition to fossil fuel phase-down efforts, while the G7 nations had earlier committed to accelerating the phase-out of fossil fuels.

Sultan Al Jaber, the President of the next UN climate talks, has stressed that the phase-down of fossil fuels is “inevitable” but contingent upon a substantial increase in renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Experts, however, anticipate limited progress on fossil fuel discussions at the G20.

RR Rashmi, Distinguished Fellow and Programme Director at The Energy and Resources Institute, said, “On the issue of fossil fuels, it is unlikely that there will be any language additional to what was agreed in Bali due to lack of global advancement and concrete action, despite India’s push, ontechnology, hydrogen, blue economy, and circular economy.”

T Jayaraman, Senior Fellow (Climate Change) at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, said that considering the vast diversity within the bloc, spanning from the lowest emitter, India, to the highest emitter, the US, any global targets set at the G20 must account for this differentiation and acknowledge varied national circumstances.

At 2.4 tCO2e (tonne carbon dioxide equivalent), India’s per capita greenhouse gas emission is far below the global average of 6.3 tCO2e, according to a report released last year by the United Nations Environment Programme. Per capita emission in the US (14 tCO2e) is far above the global average, followed by Russia (13 tCO2e), China (9.7 tCO2e), Brazil and Indonesia (about 7.5 tCO2e each), and the European Union (7.2 tCO2e).

Jayaraman stressed that these global targets will only gain meaning and drive momentum for the UNFCCC process if they embrace principles of equity and climate justice, which have consistently been part of India’s stance in climate discussions.