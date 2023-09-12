G20: Punjab Police along with 4 states & UT Chandigarh conduct ‘Ops Seal-4’

CHANDIGARH: In order to ensure peaceful conduct of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Punjab Police on Sunday conducted a special operation ‘OPS Seal-4’. They checked all the vehicles entering and exiting the state to keep vigil against gangsters and anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 8 am to 2 pm, jointly with the police forces of four neighbouring states— Himachal, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir— and UT Chandigarh on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that in the wake of the G20 Summit, SSPs of border districts were asked to put ‘nakas’.