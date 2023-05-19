‘G-20 tourism meet to draft nat’l strategy on film tourism’

New Delhi: As India’s tourism sector plays a significant role as an economic catalyst, the upcoming G-20 3rd tourism working group meeting will give a major boost to the sector, with spesh focus on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation’ on strategies to promote film tourism, the government informed on Friday.



The upcoming event is going to be held in Srinagar and is working on five inter-connected priority areas — green tourism, digitalisation, skills, tourism MSMEs and destination, tourism secretary Arvind Singh informed.

“These priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieving the targets for 2030 SDGs. There are the two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group — the Goa Roadmap for tourism as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development goals and G-20 Tourism Ministers’ Declaration,” Singh added.

The G-20 3rd tourism working group meeting is scheduled for May 22-24 and on the first day, the draft ‘National Strategy on Film Tourism’ will be unveiled, which the government at the Centre believes will provide a roadmap for harnessing the role of films in promoting tourist destinations. A panel discussion featuring esteemed speakers from G-20 member countries (17 have registered), and invited countries (except Egypt) will shed light on country-specific enablers and challenges in promoting destinations through films, the tourism ministry informed. The tourism sector in India also drives job creation and rapid development in the country.

The Union Budget for FY’23 highlighted tourism as a key sector. The promotion of the tourism industry is to be taken up on a mission mode with the active participation of all states, the convergence of government programmes, and Public-Private Partnerships (P-P-Ps), the Centre highlighted.

The tourism secretary also mentioned that the government is making positive progress on finalising the two key deliverables of the tourism working group. During this meeting, G-20 member countries, invited countries and international organisations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents. “After negotiations with G-20 member countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the 4th tourism working group meeting and ministerial meeting,” the tourism secretary informed while quizzed.

The side event has been organised with FICCI, offering states and union territories an opportunity to share their policies and best practices that have facilitated the development of film tourism. Industry stakeholders will also provide suggestions on encouraging filmmakers to shoot in various locations across the country.

The tourism ministry has also planned a side event along with CII on ‘Ecotourism as a vehicle to achieve Sustainable Development Goal’ during the three-day event which will explore effective strategies, best practices and synergy between the public and private sectors to accelerate efforts towards sustainable development goals. “Noteworthy presentations will be given by experts and representatives from wildlife organisations and industry associations,” the ministry communique added.

The meeting aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, promote sustainable development of Jammu and Kashmir and towards advancing the tourism sector and achieving the UN sustainable development goals 2030, the government at the Centre claims.

100 per cent FDI in the tourism industry is allowed under automatic route in tourism construction projects, including the development of hotels, resorts, and recreational facilities.

Besides, delegates will also have the opportunity to experience the local attractions during the last day. They will also visit the art and craft bazaar organised by the local government showcasing local handicrafts and works of artisans, signifying the importance of community participation. They will also be given ‘hands-on’ experience through DIY activities at the craft bazaar.

Following the Centre’s policy ‘vocal for local’, the ministry will also promote local products of Jammu and Kashmir by handing over the souvenirs to the delegates from ODOP - paper mache box which are the common themes that appear on Kashmiri paper mache products including flowers, box patterns, saffron from Pampore. Srinagar, is referred to as the ‘saffron capital of India’, Kawa cups and brass spoon has been a part of Kashmir’s cuisine since ages. Additionally, walnuts are from Anantnag, Shopian and Kupwara.