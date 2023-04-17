G-20 summit to give fillip to CM Sukhu’s resolve of making Kangra a tourism capital

shimla: Dharamshala — a popular tourist town in Himachal Pradesh known for its scenic beauty is all set to host the G-20 summit as a mega event to give Himachal Pradesh an opportunity of branding Kangra as one of the best tourist destinations.

This conference will pave the way to realise Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s resolve of developing Kangra district as a ‘Tourism Capital of the State’. Being a host, the state government is making earnest efforts to make this conference an unforgettable event. As many as 70 delegates from G-20 nations are to attend the conference being held on April 19 and 20. All arrangements have been made to make their stay in Himachal a memorable one. The chief minister has directed the district administration to ensure that all the arrangements were in place to welcome the delegates.

This will also give an opportunity to the delegates to have a peep into the rich old traditions, cultural heritage, cuisine, art and handicrafts of Himachal and Kangra in particular. Ready for the welcome, Dharamshala has been given a renewed touch with the attractive decoration of buildings on both sides of the national highway and the state roads. Hotel Radisson Blu is ready to greet the guests with traditional Himachali culture. Siddu and other delicious Himachali cuisines will form a part of their palate.