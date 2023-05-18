G-20 historic opportunity for J&K to showcase its vibrant culture: Lt Guv

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the G-20 meeting in the Valley next week is a historic opportunity for the UT to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential.

He made these remarks during an interaction with civil society groups, members of PRIs, representatives of various organisations.

“G-20 meeting is a historic opportunity for J&K UT to showcase its vibrant culture, traditions and tourism potential. It belongs to all the citizens and they should come forward and be a part of this historic event,” he said.

The Lt Governor also urged the civil society members to take advantage of this opportunity and encourage citizens, tourism and industry stakeholders to contribute to the event’s grand success.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing a powerful platform of G-20 meeting for connecting local and global aspirations.

“G-20 meeting will give a new height to J&K’s growth, boost to limitless potential of tourism and hospitality sector and enhance economic prosperity to all sections of society. It is also an opportunity for handicraft sector to script a bright future,” he said.

Addressing the members of the civil society groups, Sinha also talked about J&K’s journey on the path of accelerated development and the remarkable progress registered in various sectors since 2019.