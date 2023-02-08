G-20: First Environment & Climate Sustainability meet in Bengaluru today

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Meeting, under India’s year-long G-20 presidency, will be held here from February 9 to 11.

Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference will be chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan.

With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from G-20 countries along with representatives of international organisations will participate in this meeting.

“India’s G-20 presidency aims to bring an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to address climate change and pursue sustainable growth,” Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had recently said.

He also said India will promote LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment - and a resilient development paradigm for G-20.

As a matter of priority, the working group will be focusing on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

LiFE is an “important and cross cutting” theme across all three priorities, officials said, adding that the meeting includes an event on ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices