G-20 delegates to be introduced to Haryana’s culture, heritage: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state has started preparations for hosting G-20 summit meetings that are scheduled to be held in Haryana. Special arrangements are also being made to introduce the state’s culture and heritage to the delegations arriving from different countries, said Khattar during his visit to Pratapgarh Farm, Jhajjar on Friday.

The Chief Minister also observed the activities related to sports, arts, culture, food, agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry based on the traditional life of Haryana. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti.

Later interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said, “With an opportunity to host some meetings of the G-20 summit being chaired by India, Haryana has started preparations for the historic event.”

Meanwhile, visiting Pratapgarh farm, the Chief Minister was happy to see that village tourism is promoted through this farm. He said that Bhindawas and Sultanpur bird sanctuaries have been tagged as Ramsar site and being in the NCR, tourism will definitely get a boost in the coming times.

Khattar said that for the first time, India is going to chair the G-20 group meetings under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is a matter of pride for all the countrymen that due to the leadership of the Prime Minister India’s identity has been strengthened globally,”

he asserted.