G-20 Agri Working Group delegates to visit Haryana

The delegates of the G-20 second Agriculture Working Group will visit Haryana and hold a meeting with the senior officers of the state on March 31. The delegates would be apprised of the milestones achieved by Haryana, especially in the field of agriculture. This was stated by the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal after presiding over the review meeting regarding preparations for the visit of the delegations to the state.

He informed that 100 delegates of the G-20 Agriculture Working Group will visit the historical Yadavindra Gardens. It was created in the 17th century by architect Nawab Fidai Khan. In recent times, it has been renamed as ‘Yadavindra Garden’ in memory of Maharaja Yadavindra Singh former of the princely state of Patiala.

In the meeting, it was informed that selfie points have been identified in the garden for delegates to capture memorable photos and moments for themselves. A programme showcasing the Haryanvi culture will also be organised on this occasion.

Union Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officers of the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare will also accompany the delegates. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Sumita Misra, Principal Secretary, Foreign Cooperation, Anurag Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, M.D Sinha.