Further process to follow if Prajwal doesn’t return: K’taka Home Min

Bengaluru: Hours ahead of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna’s scheduled return from abroad to face the law over sexual abuse allegations, the Karnataka government on Thursday said the next course of action, such as cancellation of his passport, will follow if he fails to show up as promised. Prajwal had said in a video statement earlier this week that he will return on May 31 and appear before an SIT probing the case. He has booked a ticket an international flight from Munich that is scheduled to land here at 12.30 AM on Friday.

The anticipatory bail plea moved by the 33 year-old suspended JD(S) MP in a rape case is pending before a city special court and is likely to come up for hearing on Friday. Earlier, it had been erroneously reported that the court had dismissed his bail petition.