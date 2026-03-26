Fugitive Punjab MLA arrested from Gwalior

Chandigarh: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, more than six months after he escaped police custody in a rape case.

Officials on Wednesday said that Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA from Sanour in Patiala, was nabbed along with his three associates from the outskirts of the Gwalior area late Tuesday night. He was produced before a court in Patiala, which sent him to a four-day police remand.

On September 1, 2025, the police registered a case against Pathanmajra on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and tied the knot in 2021 while already being married.

She accused him of continued sexual exploitation and threats. mpost