Fuel supply normal in Haryana: MoS Nagar

Chandigarh: Haryana Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies Rajesh Nagar said on Thursday that the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG in the state is completely normal.



He also warned that strict action will be taken against mischievous elements spreading rumours and attempting black marketing.

Nagar said that the general public should not pay attention to rumours. In a letter issued on March 9, the Union Petroleum ministry provided necessary guidelines regarding ensuring adequate supply, proper and equitable distribution and availability of domestic LPG for priority sectors. In compliance with these directions, the Haryana government has taken all necessary steps with immediate effect, he said.

At present, the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG across Haryana is running smoothly. Major oil companies — IOCL, BPCL and HPCL — have adequate stock available.