FS Misri discusses bilateral ties with German political leaders, officials

London: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met German political leaders and senior government officials on Tuesday and discussed deepening bilateral strategic partnership across key pillars of cooperation, including trade, defence, technology and innovation.

Misri arrived in Germany from France, where he held discussions on a wide range of issues, including civil nuclear energy, defence, space and digital co-operation.

“Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri had an engaging interaction with political leaders and senior Government officials. The discussions focused on deepening the India + Germany Strategic Partnership across key pillars of cooperation,

including trade, defence, technology and innovation,” the Indian Embassy in Berlin said in a post on X.

“They exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments,” it added.

His visit comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after the US and Iran failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran’s oil supplies to China and other countries amid a deepening global energy crisis.

Misri, who arrived in Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations, also interacted with think-tanks and the foreign policy community at Koerber Stiftung.

“The exchange covered key areas of India+Germany Strategic Partnership, including trade, security and defence, Digital Governance and role of India + Germany+ EU in evolving global order,” the Indian mission said.

Geopolitical developments impacting energy, food and economic security were also discussed, it added.

Misri also paid floral tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at the embassy, reaffirming Baba saheb’s “enduring message of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Indian Constitution,” the mission said.

He will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

The discussions will cover diverse domains of bilateral co-operation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education

and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his visit.