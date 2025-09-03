From Zero Power Cuts to Free Electricity: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai today laid the foundation stone of the Joint Headquarters building of Chhattisgarh State Power Companies at Sector-24 in Naya Raipur. On the auspicious occasion of the state’s Silver Jubilee year and Ganesh Utsav, the ceremony began with traditional rituals and unveiling of a 3D model of the building. The Chief Minister said that the upcoming headquarters will enhance the efficiency of officers and employees, strengthen coordination among the three power companies, and ensure that consumers receive all services under one roof. On this occasion, he also planted a Moulshree sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

CM Sai said that Chhattisgarh’s 25-year journey is proof that when determination and sensitivity move together, the results are historic. In 2000, the state’s power generation capacity was just 1,400 MW; today it has risen to 30,000 MW. He noted that the recent inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a new 1,320 MW power plant has further strengthened this achievement. The Chief Minister added that this progress is the outcome of every citizen’s trust, hard work, and participation.

Referring to his recent visit to Japan and South Korea, the Chief Minister said that the experience showed him that Chhattisgarh is now moving rapidly towards global-level infrastructure and work culture. The Joint Headquarters building, he said, will be an important milestone in that direction. He instructed officials to ensure quality and timely completion of the building, so that it becomes a new identity for Chhattisgarh’s energy sector.

The Chief Minister further informed that under the new industrial policy, MoUs worth nearly ₹3 lakh crore have recently been signed in the power sector. As a result, an additional 30,000 MW of power generation will be possible in the coming years. He said this achievement will not only ensure 24-hour uninterrupted electricity for the people of the state but also meet the requirements of neighboring states. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme is rapidly propelling Chhattisgarh towards free electricity, with its benefits already reaching even remote regions.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, on this occasion, paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his contribution to the formation of Chhattisgarh. He said that the building, to be constructed at a cost of nearly ₹270 crore, will be based on green energy and serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

The event was attended by Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, MLAs Sunil Soni, Purandar Mishra, Anuj Sharma, and Inder Kumar Sahu, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Energy Secretary Dr. Rohit Yadav, along with a large number of officials and employees.

The Joint Headquarters building will be constructed in a nine-storey structure over an area of 10,017 square meters. It will have three separate towers for the Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited, Power Generation Company Limited, and Power Transmission Company Limited. Designed to accommodate 1,300 employees, it will include a 210-seat auditorium, a gymnasium for employees, two-level basement parking, mechanical stack parking, and e-vehicle charging facilities. The building will be constructed in line with BEE Five Star and GRIHA Five Star Green Rating standards, and its complete operation will be managed through a Building Management System.

Being built in Naya Raipur near the state Secretariat, Directorate, and Police Headquarters, this ultra-modern facility will strengthen inter-departmental coordination and take the state’s energy sector to new heights.