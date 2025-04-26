From vision to venture: MP to host ‘Tech Growth Conclave’ in Indore to fast-track GIS investments

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will host the MP Tech Growth Conclave–2025 on April 27 at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheading the event as the chief guest.

CM Yadav has said that the conclave will be a golden opportunity for investment for tech giants from India and across the world.

Yadav will introduce the attending tech giants and investors to the state’s technical and digital innovations and their related economic perspectives.

During the event, the Chief Minister will also be laying the foundation stones for a centre of Excellence, Incubation Hub, Digital Infrastructure nodes, new IT Parks, Skill Development Centres and Start-up Incubators.

The CM will also launch an Integrated Incentive portal, Which will provide real-time updates and single-window services for all investment projects.

The Department of Science and Technology is organising the conclave, which is expected to be pivotal in converting investment proposals from the recently held Global Investors Summit (GIS) into tangible projects.

According to an official, the event will serve as a high-level platform to present the state’s advancements in digital infrastructure and innovation to domestic and international tech giants.

Global tech industry leaders, including Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Siemens-EDA, and others, will join homegrown firms like Impetus Technologies, Appointy, and Yash Technologies in discussions aimed at scaling up investment.

The organising department has planned a robust agenda, including sector-specific round tables, one-on-one meetings between the Chief Minister and industrialists, and policy announcements.

The event will also witness the launch of an Integrated Incentives Portal designed to provide real-time updates and single-window support to investors.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey highlighted that the conclave reflects both the state government’s vision and its readiness for execution, noting that several IT-related projects have already begun taking shape under the Chief Minister’s directives.

The conclave will also showcase the state’s focus on the AVGC-XR sector, with participation from leading studios and industry bodies.

Key announcements include the release of new policy guidelines and the unveiling of the MPSEDC coffee table book.

The conclave aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a digital innovation hub and a preferred investment destination, the official added.