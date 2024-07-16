From turbulent times to ‘comfort zone’, CM Sukhu pins down BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: From a highly turbulent time in February 16 this year, barely 14 months after the formation of the Congress government, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has moved to a comfortable zone, not only thwarting BJP’s “operation lotus” but also pinning down the party for what he calls the “defeat of money-power.”



Winning two out of three bypolls has not only helped Sukhu cement his strength in the state Assembly, but also marks the second time he has defeated the BJP on four out of six Assembly constituencies, which held simultaneous bypolls with the Lok Sabha elections.

In fact, it’s now the BJP that must do some soul-searching on how its gameplan to bring down the Congress government failed miserably. The party also lost the support of its cadres who did not back the turncoats from the Congress.

Aside from the six rebel MLAs from the Congress whom the BJP inducted into the party, giving them tickets to contest the bypolls despite objections from within the BJP ranks, its concerted bid to topple the government faltered even as Sukhu navigated a comfortable electoral journey, adding six new faces—his loyalists—to the 40-member party tally.

“Sukhu’s solid gain lies in the elimination of his detractors from the legislature party, who could have otherwise become his biggest headache by pressuring for cabinet inductions, project approvals, or seeking undue favors, licenses, and contracts—a form of blackmail,” says a senior cabinet minister.

Even three independents who were actively part of the BJP’s plan to destabilize the government have now faded away, with only one out of three who resigned under BJP pressure managing to win.

The entry of CM’s wife Kamlesh Thakur into politics and her victory from Dehra proved to be icing on the cake for him, even as the BJP failed to provide a convincing reason for pressuring independents to resign from the House, staging dharnas to accept their resignations, and even filing a court petition seeking directions to the Speaker.

“The workers and cadres of the BJP did not accept the parachuted leaders sent from Delhi. I wonder how the BJP, known as a cadre-based party, fell into the trap set by Harsh Mahajan, a Congressman and loyalist of Virbhadra Singh, resulting in losing credibility and facing embarrassment in the bypolls,” admits Ramesh Dhawala, a former BJP minister who did not support the BJP at Dehra.

Riding high, Sukhu asserts, “The BJP will not dare to topple any elected government in Himachal Pradesh for the next 50 years. It should feel ashamed of its actions as even after sending suitcases filled with cash to the rebels and others, persons like Jairam Thakur (leader of Opposition) kept dreaming of forming the government.”

After Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha seat due to cross-voting, Speaker Kuldeep Pathania disqualified six Congress MLAs. The Congress’ numbers in the House dropped to 34—one short of the majority.

However, after the bypolls, the party’s strength rose to 38 and with two more MLAs elected, the Congress now enjoys a comfortable tally of 40 MLAs and a politically strong Chief Minister.