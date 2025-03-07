From struggle to success: Prayagraj boatman’s family nets Rs 30 crore during Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj: Inspired by the booming business of boat operators during the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, Pintu Mahara, a boatman from Prayagraj, took a leap of faith ahead of the recently concluded Maha Kumbh 2025. His bold decision to invest in 70 new boats turned into a remarkable success, generating an astonishing Rs 30 crore in just 45 days.

Pintu, who comes from a humble background, shared how he secured a bank loan and even mortgaged family jewelry to fund the ambitious project. “It was a risk, but I was confident that Maha Kumbh would bring millions of devotees, and my hard work would pay off,” he said.

His venture provided employment to over 300 people, who assisted in ferrying pilgrims and offering essential services. Beyond business, Pintu ensured that free boat rides were available for the elderly and underprivileged, making the pilgrimage smoother for many.

Acknowledging the support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pintu credited government initiatives for helping small entrepreneurs thrive during the grand religious gathering. He dismissed Opposition claims of exploitation, asserting that the policies benefited local workers and businesses alike.

On Tuesday, CM Yogi highlighted Pintu’s success in the Assembly, revealing that each boat earned an average of Rs 23 lakh over 45 days—approximately Rs 50,000 per day. He also refuted allegations that boatmen were underpaid or mistreated.

Recalling his family’s struggles, Pintu spoke about the hardships they faced after his father’s passing. “There were times we didn’t know how we’d survive. But we worked tirelessly for six months to prepare for Maha Kumbh. Today, our efforts have been rewarded beyond imagination,” he said.

The physically demanding job took a toll on his team, with many falling ill due to exhaustion. Yet, their determination never wavered. “Sailing for hours every day was tough, but the experience was priceless,” he added.

His mother, overwhelmed with gratitude, credited divine blessings for their success. “We prayed to Ganga Maiyya, and she answered,” she said.

Maha Kumbh, held on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, saw an unprecedented footfall of over 66 crore devotees. The event, which spanned from January 13 (Paush Purnima) to February 26 (Maha Shivratri), cemented Prayagraj’s reputation as a global spiritual hub.

As Pintu looks ahead, he hopes to participate in the next Maha Kumbh 12 years later, carrying forward his family’s legacy of resilience and entrepreneurship.