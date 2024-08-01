From state, 15 candidates made it to final list of UPSC conducted CSE 2023

Kolkata: 15 candidates from the state have made it to the final list of UPSC conducted Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 among whom seven candidates received their training from the Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) .



Bratati Dutta, Rimita Saha, Paramita Malakar, Ankit Agarwal, Goutam Thakuri,

Anushka Sarkar and Md. Burhan Zaman had studied at SNTCSSC.

Bratati and Rimita have made it to the IAS, Paramita, Ankit and Goutam to IRS, Anushka to IIS (Indian Information Service) and Burhan to IDES (Indian Defence Estates Service).

The other candidates who have made it to IAS/ IFS, two to IPS and rest in Group A services are Oishee Mandal, Ajay Moktan, Jayasree Pradhan, Diya Dasgupta, Laxman Pratap Chaudhary, Khan Saima Seraj Ahmed, Bidipto Sarkar and Md Warshid Khan.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has always been inspiring and encouraging the youth of Bengal to join the Civil Services, is happy with the performance of these candidates and is sending personal congratulatory messages and appreciation letters to all the candidates individually.

In UPSC CSE 2024, 54 candidates from SNTCSSC have qualified prelims and would be writing the Mains examination scheduled to be held in September 2024.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in January 2014 had inaugurated Civil Services Study Centre with a mission to create awareness among the bright youth of Bengal to consider Civil Services as a career option and assist them to prepare for the examination.

In May 2021, Banerjee decided to give a boost to the Centre and rechristened it as SNTCSSC.

SNTCSSC has widened its reach beginning 2022 by forming 27 district civil services study centres so that aspirants located in the districts and remote corners of the state can prepare for the examination.

Furthermore, since the beginning of 2023, SNTCSSC has been conducting orientation programmes in various colleges, and universities in the state so that students become aware about the UPSC CSE, and can consider civil services as a career option.