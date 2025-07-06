From slum to global platform: Role of RSS Sewa Bharti in shaping a social reformer

New Delhi: Amidst the run-down lanes of a slum in Delhi, a two-year-old boy and his toddler sister were once abandoned by their parents and left to fend for themselves in an environment of deprivation and neglect. Today, that boy, Devendra Kumar, has emerged as a world-renowned social reformer. His transformation from poverty to world fame is closely related with the guidance of RSS-linked Sewa Bharti. Devendra spent his early life struggling indefatigably. Abandoned, he ran a balloon business and did odd jobs to support his sister. Everything turned around when Sewa Bharti came into his life, providing shelter and stability. The organisation not only gave him refuge from exploitation but also imparted education, discipline, and the spirit of selfless service—principles that would be the mission of his life. The wounds of his childhood, such as fighting against efforts to subject his sister to child marriage and challenging the dowry system, ignited Devendra’s determination to safeguard vulnerable girls. This ignited a burning passion to empower marginalized groups, especially women and children locked in poverty cycles.

As the founder of the Ladli Foundation, a grassroot organization that works in India, the USA, and Africa, Devendra has touched the lives of more than 30 lakh individuals with initiatives focusing on education, dignity, and social justice. His work has seen him receive two National Awards from the Indian government and recognitions from four consecutive Presidents—Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Pranab Mukherjee, Ram Nath Kovind, and Droupadi Murmu. In 2020, he was shortlisted for the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his anti-exploitation efforts. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan called him a “True Hero” for saving women and girls from trafficking and exploitation. Devendra’s advocacy is international in scope. His policy suggestions on women’s health and prevention of child marriages were highlighted at the United Nations’ 65th Commission on the Status of Women held in 2021, where UN Secretary-General António Guterres praised his work. Through diplomatic conferences such as the INDIA & BRICS Summit and Climate Conclave, he rallies world leaders to social justice and climate change. At the core of Devendra’s transformative journey lies the enduring influence of Sewa Bharti’s service philosophy. From a forgotten child in Delhi’s slums to a beacon of hope on international platforms, his story underscores how compassion and resilience can transmute adversity into societal change. “No child should be left behind,” he asserts, a mantra driving his vision for a just and equitable future.