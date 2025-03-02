From Makar Sankranti to Maha Shivratri, Ayodhya welcomes 10-12 lakh devotees on an average daily

Ayodhya: Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh this year has set an unprecedented milestone, but what took everyone by surprise was the massive influx of devotees in Ayodhya as well. Over the 45-day-long religious Mela, Ayodhya witnessed an extraordinary surge of pilgrims, creating history in its own right. For the first time ever, the doors of Shri Ram Lalla’s temple remained open until 1 am to accommodate the continuous flow of devotees eager for darshan. The pilgrims expressed immense appreciation for the development works and administrative arrangements facilitated by the Yogi government. The influx of devotees began on Makar Sankranti and continued unabated until Maha Shivratri. From January 26 onwards, it seemed as if the spiritual fervour of Prayagraj had seamlessly merged with Ayodhya. Every day on an average around 10 to 12 lakh devotees thronged the city, not only to seek spiritual solace but also to experience Ayodhya’s evolving tourism landscape. Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mentioned that more than 1.25 crore devotees visited the Ram Temple over 45 days.

The count was tracked using AI and door metal detectors. Devotees also contributed donations of around Rs 15 lakh daily. The massive footfall boosted Ayodhya’s economy, with increased sales of fruits, flowers, and prasad. Hotels, restaurants, and homestays saw a surge in bookings, benefiting local residents. Homestays near the temple were fully booked, reflecting the success of the Yogi government’s initiative to provide employment through this scheme. To accommodate the crowd, the district administration arranged shelters for 25,000 people, along with sanitation, drinking water, and cleanliness facilities. Traffic diversions and holding areas at city borders helped manage the influx. Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal stated that strict security measures ensured a smooth darshan experience for devotees from across the country. The overwhelming response is now guiding preparations for an improved master plan for the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations.

