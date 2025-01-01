From LS elections high to bypolls low, SP had a rollercoaster year to remember

Lucknow: The year 2024 will go down in history as a turning point for the Samajwadi Party (SP). While it did not claim a stake in power at the centre, it achieved its highest-ever tally in the Lok Sabha, marking a new zenith under Akhilesh Yadav’s leadership. Yet, amidst the celebrations, setbacks in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections reminded the party of the volatile nature of Indian politics.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the SP claimed 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh, overtaking the BJP in its stronghold. Political analyst Sanjay Gupta from Lucknow University described this victory as “an unprecedented achievement” for the party. “Akhilesh Yadav has redefined the SP’s identity by expanding its traditional base and crafting the PDA (Backward, Dalit, and Minority Alliance) formula,” Gupta noted. “This strategy showcased a united front, especially among non-Yadav OBCs and other marginalised communities.”

While the Lok Sabha results energised the SP workers, the by-elections tempered this high. Of the nine contested seats in UP, the SP could secure only two, down from four previously held seats. “By-elections tend to favour state governments, but this result signals a need for SP to refine its grassroots strategy,” said Arvind Mishra, a senior political analyst. He highlighted another dimension: “The Lok Sabha win gave the SP momentum, but the by-elections exposed the organisational gaps that need urgent attention.”

Following Akhilesh’s move to the Lok Sabha, the party appointed veteran leader Mata Prasad Pandey as the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly, aiming to consolidate Brahmin support. However, this transition wasn’t without challenges. “The absence of Akhilesh in the Assembly has slightly weakened SP’s opposition strength,” argued Priya Sharma, a political columnist. “While Pandey is a respected leader, his style lacks the aggression needed to counter the BJP’s narrative effectively.”

In contrast, SP’s legislative council Leader of Opposition, Lal Bihari Yadav, drew criticism for his combative approach during debates, at times creating uncomfortable scenarios.

SP doubled down on dalit outreach, rallying around the slogan, “Baba Tera Mission Adhura, Akhilesh Karenge Poora” to connect with the Ambedkarite legacy. The party also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s controversial remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, making it a key issue at the village level. “Akhilesh’s dalit outreach shows a clear intent to expand SP’s base, but sustaining this momentum will require consistent effort,” Mishra observed.

SP’s alliance with the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections was seen as a masterstroke. Together, the INDIA alliance secured a resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh. “The alliance sent a strong message of national-level credibility,” said political commentator Ramesh Tiwari.