From green roots to tech heights

In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai shares his comprehensive vision for transforming the state into a hub of industrial innovation, inclusive development, and internal security. From launching the country’s first AI-driven Special Economic Zone in Nava Raipur to tackling Left Wing Extremism with a strategic blend of security operations and development, Sai outlines key policy moves and milestones achieved in his government’s first 18 months. The CM discusses landmark investments in power, semiconductor manufacturing, infrastructure, and tourism, while affirming his commitment to preserving tribal identity, empowering youth, and ensuring a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by 2026. As the state undergoes a visible transformation, Sai reflects on the challenges overcome, the progress made, and the road ahead for a Developed Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh is widely known for its mining sector. Beyond mining, does the state hold potential in other industries? Have government initiatives to boost IT investments started showing results?

Our government is committed to fostering economic diversification, with a strong focus on information technology and emerging tech sectors. A key milestone in this journey is the establishment of the country’s first Artificial Intelligence-focused Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Nava Raipur. Several IT firms are already in advanced discussions to set up operations, supported by industry-specific skill development programs designed to

create a talent pipeline. We recently performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the state’s first semiconductor production unit and an AI data centre in Nava Raipur. Early trends are encouraging, with a notable increase in investor inquiries and initial investments.

Chhattisgarh is also emerging as a major power hub with Rs 3.5 lakh crore worth of investment proposals in the pipeline. With large-scale electricity production, the state is well-positioned to supply energy across India and support energy-intensive sectors like data centres.

At the same time, we are leveraging our mineral resources to strengthen our position in the critical minerals value chain. Last year, the central government conducted India’s first lithium block auction, with the block near Katghora in Korba district allocated to a Kolkata-based mining company. This initiative aligns with national priorities for energy security and green mobility. The mining industry is a strong foundation of the state’s economy, and its future is bright. Our state accounts for 16 per cent of India’s total iron production, 16 per cent of cement production, 15 per cent of Aluminum, and 11 per cent of limestone production. We have vast reserves of minerals like coal, iron ore, limestone, and bauxite, which hold immense potential for industrial development and revenue growth.

What infrastructure developments are underway to improve connectivity across Chhattisgarh, considering its diverse geography and social scenario? How do these align with sustainable development goals?

Infrastructure is at the core of Chhattisgarh’s vision of becoming a developed state. Given the state’s diverse geography and large tribal population, multi-modal connectivity is being aggressively expanded to ensure inclusive growth and economic integration.After assuming office, the current government prioritized infrastructure development, allocating Rs 9,500 crore in 2025–26, including Rs 2,000 crore for new roads. With strong central support under the “double-engine government,” national highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore—such as the Urga-Katghora bypass and Raipur-Lakhnadon Economic Corridor—have been sanctioned. Since 2014, over Rs 21,000 crore has been invested in national highways, linking cities, industrial areas, and remote tribal regions. Rail connectivity is undergoing a transformation. The rail network, 1,100 km in 2014, is being significantly expanded with a Rs 48,000 crore investment, including corridors like Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalaksa. Projects such as the Rawghat railway have boosted market access and resource transport. Rail freight from Chhattisgarh makes up nearly one-sixth of the national total, underlining the importance of strong logistics.

Air travel is also advancing, with airport upgrades in Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, and Ambikapur, and new routes planned from Raipur. These infrastructure strides not only drive industrial growth and reduce inequality but also support key Sustainable Development Goals.

Apart from mining, which sectors do you see as future growth drivers in Chhattisgarh, and how do you plan to promote them?

Chhattisgarh holds vast untapped tourism potential, thanks to its lush forests, tribal culture, waterfalls, and archaeological wealth. Scenic and culturally rich regions like Sarguja and Bastar are being actively promoted. Tourism now enjoys industry status, with incentives like homestay schemes and subsidies for local entrepreneurs. Global recognitions—such as Dhudmaras being named a UN top tourist village and Kanger Valley’s inclusion on UNESCO’s tentative list—are boosting the state’s ecotourism appeal.

The state is also emerging as a hub for information technology. Nava Raipur is being developed with IT parks and a 14-acre data centre to create jobs and draw investment. Healthcare is another focus area, with a medical city and pharmaceutical hub coming up in Nava Raipur.

Environmentally responsible industrialisation is being promoted, along with sustainable agriculture, food processing, and rural entrepreneurship. Skill development remains central to ensuring inclusive growth across sectors.

The government has set a target of a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by March 2026. What steps have been taken, and how confident are you in achieving this goal?

Chhattisgarh is firmly on course to become Naxal-free by March 2026 through a holistic strategy that combines firm security action with inclusive development. In just the past 18 months, over 435 hardcore Naxals have been neutralised, 1,457 surrendered, and 146 arrested—far exceeding results achieved under the previous government. A major breakthrough was the neutralisation of top CPI (Maoist) leader Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju in Bijapur.

Peace is steadily returning to regions once gripped by violence, particularly in Bastar. This turnaround is driven by a coordinated effort backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. We’ve established 54 new security camps, strengthened surveillance and intelligence capabilities, and extended road connectivity into remote tribal areas.

Simultaneously, the Niyad Nella Nar Yojana is transforming lives in the most backward villages by integrating over 40 schemes from 16 departments. Mobile towers, roads, schools, Anganwadi centres, and health facilities are being developed to ensure lasting progress. Our rehabilitation policy supports surrendered Naxals with land, financial aid, housing, training, and jobs to help them rebuild their lives. With a focused approach rooted in security, development, and rehabilitation, Chhattisgarh’s march toward lasting peace and prosperity is well underway.

Bastar, once a Naxal stronghold, is changing rapidly. What’s your vision for its future, especially in terms of tourism?

With the collapse of Naxal leadership, Bastar has a unique opportunity to integrate into mainstream development. Our primary focus is enhancing connectivity through the construction of roads and telecom infrastructure, followed by strengthening education, healthcare, and skill development systems. Economic growth will be driven by tourism, forest-based enterprises, and small-scale industries. Bastar’s rich cultural heritage and ecological diversity position it as a natural hub for sustainable tourism. The Bastar Tourism Circuit is already operational, with locally driven homestays gaining traction. Dhudmaras has been recognised by the United Nations as a top tourist village, and Kanger Valley is on UNESCO’s tentative list—milestones that elevate Bastar’s status on the global ecotourism map. Investments in infrastructure, cultural festivals, and improved accommodations are further enhancing the region’s tourism potential. We envision Bastar as a model for sustainable tourism, balancing respect for nature, preservation of cultural heritage, and the creation of livelihoods for local communities.

What was the turning point in the fight against Maoists?

The turning point in combating Left Wing Extremism came when we addressed it as both a security and development issue. By combining welfare schemes with targeted anti-Naxal operations, we changed ground realities in Chhattisgarh. Our progressive surrender-and-rehabilitation policy—offering land, financial aid, housing, skill training, and jobs—has led to more voluntary surrenders than arrests or encounters. This reflects declining violence, growing public trust, and the policy’s success. For decades, Congress enabled extremism through vote-bank politics. But today, we are committed to ending Maoist terror by March 2026. A symbol of this shift: the National Flag was hoisted in over 30 Bastar villages this Republic Day.

What are your government’s key achievements in Bastar?

One of our most significant achievements has been restoring peace and stability in Bastar, once known for conflict and unrest. Today, the region is steadily emerging as a hub of opportunity, cultural pride, and development. The echo of gunfire has given way to the sound of school bells, tribal celebrations, and engines of progress.

Infrastructure development has driven this transformation. In Maoist-affected areas, 275 km of roads and 11 bridges have been constructed, improving access and connectivity. Over 1,000 mobile towers now connect remote villages, and electricity has finally reached regions that were in darkness for decades. Belkapalli village in Bijapur got power for the first time on January 26, 2025—77 years after independence. Even Puvarti, the native village of Maoist commander Hidma, now has electricity and roads.

Governance is returning. Forest Department offices have reopened after 25 years in five key locations, and banks have started operations in once volatile areas like Jagargunda and Pamed. Education and healthcare services are being revived, while cultural life thrives again. Traditional festivals like Bastar Pandum and the Bastar Olympics, which saw 1.65 lakh participants, are reconnecting people with their roots.

What are the remaining challenges in Bastar, and how do you plan to overcome them?

One of our key challenges is expediting development projects long stalled due to decades of Naxal violence. Basic infrastructure in Bastar was severely affected—schools closed, health centres dysfunctional, and roads incomplete. While many institutions have been reopened and essential services restored, education and healthcare systems still need strengthening for lasting impact.

Connecting remote villages and fostering sustainable local economies is another priority. We are investing in infrastructure, encouraging green industries, and helping surrendered Maoists reintegrate through education, skill-building, and livelihood programs.

Agriculture remains central to rural Bastar’s economy. We are introducing modern farming methods to boost productivity and farmer income. At the same time, major irrigation projects like the Bodhghat Multipurpose Dam—capable of irrigating eight lakh hectares—and the Indravati-Mahanadi Interlinking Project are being fast-tracked to improve water availability and spur long-term growth.

We are committed to preventing any Maoist resurgence through vigilant security operations, Centre-State coordination, and community engagement to rebuild trust. Our mission is simple: no village in Bastar will be left behind. A new era of peace, development, and inclusive growth is being forged for Bastar and the nation

.

How does your government’s strategy to combat Naxalism differ from that of the previous Congress-led administration?

The key difference lies in political will and clarity of strategy. Under the previous Congress-led administration, there was a noticeable lack of decisive leadership to tackle Naxalism. Reports even suggested that Naxal groups perceived the then government as “sympathetic”. The absence of strong political intent meant no concrete progress was made on the ground. Our government changed that by bringing in a mission-driven approach, anchored in strong political determination and actionable policies. As a result, we are seeing desired success, and we are confident that Chhattisgarh will be largely free of Naxalism by March 2026.

We have introduced innovative measures like when an entire village becomes Naxal-free, development projects worth Rs 1 crore are sanctioned for that village to sustain peace and promote growth. In Bastar alone, 15,000 houses under the PM Awas Yojana have been approved, including for affected families and surrendered Naxalites. These reforms reflect a comprehensive shift—not just in combating Naxalism with force, but also by offering a dignified path to rehabilitation and mainstream integration. This is the transformation that sets our approach apart from that of the previous government.

Bageshwar Dham’s head priest, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, recently announced plans to launch a major campaign in Chhattisgarh against religious conversions. How does your government view this development, and what is your stance on the issue of religious conversions in the state?

Chhattisgarh is proud of its vibrant tribal heritage, which forms the soul of the state. Preserving tribal identity is both a moral and constitutional duty. Our government is firmly against forced religious conversions carried out through deceit, coercion, or inducement. Strict laws empower local authorities to act against such practices. India’s foundation in Sanatan values and democratic principles guides us. I have been involved with the “Ghar Wapsi” campaign to raise awareness on this issue. Misuse of education or healthcare by some NGOs for conversions is unacceptable. We are committed to protecting tribal culture and ensuring every tribal feels secure and respected.

What are the highlights of the new Industrial Policy? How will it boost industrial growth?

Chhattisgarh’s new Industrial Policy is a game-changer aimed at inclusive growth, job creation, and fast-tracked economic development. A key innovation is the recognition of tourism as an industry, unlocking investment in eco, medical, and cultural tourism. The policy offers strong incentives for MSMEs and large companies, especially those creating over 1,000 local jobs, with a goal of five lakh formal jobs in five years. Over 350 business reforms and a streamlined Single Window System 2.0 ensure faster clearances. Special provisions support SC/ST communities, women, ex-servicemen, rehabilitated Naxalites, and the third gender. With investment proposals exceeding Rs 5.5 lakh crore, Chhattisgarh is rising as a hub for power, pharma, IT, tourism, semiconductors, and rural enterprise.

Under the ‘Modi Guarantee,’ which promises have been delivered, and how have they impacted the people?

We see the ‘Modi Guarantee’ not merely as a slogan, but as a proven record of fulfilled commitments and visible transformation. Our government has worked with honesty and resolve, delivering outcomes that have positively impacted all sections of society.

Just days after taking office, the cabinet approved housing for 18 lakh underprivileged families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). For farmers, we honoured our promise by procuring paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal for up to 21 quintals per acre. In the last season, 149 lakh metric tonnes were procured. We also cleared two years of pending paddy bonuses, transferring Rs 3,716 crore to over 13 lakh farmers. Under the Krishak Unnati Yojana, nearly Rs 12,000 crore was directly transferred to 25 lakh farmers, while MSP payments crossed Rs 32,000 crore.

Through the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, over 70 lakh women have received 16 monthly installments of Rs 1,000 each—empowering them economically and socially. The tendu leaf collection rate was raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,500 per standard sack to support forest communities.

We ensured transparency in governance by reforming the Public Service Commission exam process and initiating recruitment for over 10,000 government posts. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 1.2 lakh rural homes received tap water. The Modi Guarantee is delivering on every front.

What new welfare schemes have been launched for farmers, women, and youth, and what impact have they had?

Our government has implemented transformative welfare schemes aimed at empowering farmers, women, and youth through financial support and inclusive development. Landless agricultural workers now receive Rs 10,000 annually under the Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana. We’re expanding irrigation projects and providing free electricity to SC/ST farmers. Over Rs 1.25 lakh crore has been directly transferred to farmers in 18 months. Youth are supported through the Udhyam Kranti Yojana, offering interest-free loans for startups, and Rs 450 crore is being invested to upgrade ITIs. Co-working spaces and job-focused initiatives in Nava Raipur further drive innovation and employment opportunities.

After 1.5 years in office, what has been your biggest challenge and proudest achievement?

Over the past 18 months, our biggest challenge was restoring public trust in governance, which had been shattered by scandals—coal, liquor, PSC recruitment, and the Mahadev betting case. Our motto, “Ab Nahi Sahibo, Badal Ke Rahibo,” reflects our resolve to end corruption and usher in transparent governance. Tackling Naxalism and re-establishing law and order, especially in Bastar, was equally vital to rebuild faith in democracy. Our proudest achievement is this renewed trust—seen in our transparent recruitments, support to farmers and women, and effective development schemes. We now march toward our goals: a Naxal-free Chhattisgarh by 2026 and a developed state by 2047.

What does your vision of a ‘Developed Chhattisgarh’ look like?

A developed Chhattisgarh is one where every citizen—regardless of geography, gender, or social background—has equal access to opportunities, dignity, and a better quality of life. Our vision is rooted in inclusive growth and we want every village to be connected, every household to be empowered, and every youth to be equipped for the future.

We envision Chhattisgarh as a hub of innovation, industry, and investment, with robust infrastructure, world-class education, quality healthcare, and sustainable agriculture. Social harmony and cultural pride are equally central to our vision. We are committed to protecting tribal identity, promoting regional heritage, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the development process.

By 2047—when India celebrates 100 years of independence—we aim to see Chhattisgarh emerge as a model state: Naxal-free, corruption-free, unemployment-free, and full of opportunity.