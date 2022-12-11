From gala dinner to excursion, ASI sites to host G20 delegates

New Delhi: From Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra to Qutub archaeological park in Delhi, India will showcase its centuries-old architectural heritage to G20 delegates by hosting excursions and gala dinners at many of the ASI sites, starting mid-December, official sources said.

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The first meeting of G20 was held in the first week of December in Udaipur when the G20 Sherpa met. Besides, experiencing the rich cultural heritage and hospitality of Rajasthan, delegates were also taken on a half-day excursion to the Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, officials said.

"Now, an itinerary has been drawn for the events that will take place at some of the very well-known ASI sites from December-March as part of the G20 meetings in India to showcase our cultural and architectural wealth to the delegates. These event will include excursion and gala dinners hosted with a monument in the backdrop," an official source told.

The event lined up at a centrally-protected site, immediately after the Sherpa meet in Udaipur, is a half-day excursion for delegates to Elephanta Caves in Maharashtra from Dec 12-15, he said.