From Gaganyaan to private rockets, India readies space missions this yr

new delhi: Building on the success of Shubhanshu Shukla’s maiden journey to the International Space Station (ISS), India is set to take its first steps towards its own human space flight when the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission soars to the skies later this year.

Skyroot Aerospace and Agnikul Cosmos – private players in the space sector – are also gearing up for launching satellites on the home-built rockets Vikram-1 and Agnibaan, as they eye a foothold in the burgeoning small satellites launch market.

The new year will also witness the launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), built entirely by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Larsen and Toubro after bagging the contract from ISRO in 2023.

The first orbital test of Gaganyaan, called G-1, with a humanoid robot Vyommitra onboard, is expected to be launched by March this year, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh told Parliament last month.

The humanoid robot will simulate the functions of an astronaut, and the spacecraft will validate critical crew systems in low Earth orbit before India eyes a human space flight sometime in 2027.

“(Year) 2026 will solidify India’s global stature through breakthroughs in quantum technologies via PSLV-N1, Agnikul’s 3D printed engines and Pixxel’s hyperspectral constellations, even as we bridge infrastructure needs like dedicated private launch pads,” said Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA).

Last year, Shukla scripted history when he became the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 commercial

mission.

The astronaut spent 18 days at the orbital laboratory, conducting micro-gravity experiments, an experience that will prove immensely valuable for India’s human spaceflight.

Incubated at IIT-Madras, space start-up Agnikul Cosmos also plans to launch reusable rockets and also convert upper-stages of its rockets, as functional satellites with an eye on reducing costs.

“Our recently granted patents for converting upper stages into functional satellites represent a breakthrough in launch economics,” Srinath Ravichandran, founder and CEO Agnikul Cosmos, stated.

He said that after its first orbital launch, Agnikul planned one rocket launch every month, keeping in mind customer demands and addressing them through original, technology-led solutions.

Private firms and ISRO are lining up key space missions, including Skyroot’s Vikram-1 launch, Digantara’s SCOT satellites, ISRO’s TDS-01 technology demonstrator and GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti Earth observation satellite.