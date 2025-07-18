From cleanliness to character: Indore’s historic 8th victory and the road ahead

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Cleanliness is more important than independence.” For him, it was not just about sanitation, but a sacred act of service. This vision remained aspirational for decades—until it was transformed into a people’s movement with the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

In a historic feat, Indore has now been crowned India’s cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year—a milestone that brings Gandhiji’s dream to life. This achievement is not just Indore’s pride, but a symbol of India’s rising civic spirit.

Cleanliness: From philosophy to practice

Our scriptures teach, “Cleanliness honours health, is the root of happiness, the essence of disease-free living, the breath of life, the purity of the soul, the foundation of a well-ordered society, the path to prosperity, and the basis of Dharma.”

In Indore, this philosophy has become a way of life. What started in 2016 with a modest 25th rank in national cleanliness rankings turned into a phenomenal rise. Since 2017, Indore has held the top spot—thanks to consistency, public participation, and innovative management.

Innovations amid challenges

When I became Mayor in 2000, the municipal corporation faced severe resource limitations. To counter this, we introduced night-time cleaning and formed a ‘Mayor’s Task Force’ to clear long-standing garbage dumps. Citizens took ownership of cleanliness, and sanitation workers were motivated with monitoring and support.

We couldn’t afford modern infrastructure like other global cities, so we mobilised communities to help build roads and pavements. We resurfaced back lanes to discourage dumping and launched neighbourhood garbage collection using private vehicles.

A defining moment: After this year’s Holi procession at Rajwada with over 5 lakh attendees, our teams cleaned the area within two hours—proof of Indore’s exceptional efficiency.

Waste to Wealth: A model for India

Under Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s leadership, Indore processes over 1,250 tonnes of waste daily. Waste is segregated into six categories at the source, and wet waste is converted into biogas that powers city buses. Dry waste is sent to material recovery facilities, generating Rs 5.5 crore annually for the municipal corporation.

Going beyond clean: Green and water plus

Indore’s journey extended to becoming both a green and Water Plus city. Under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Indore led the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, planting 5.1 million saplings. A world record was set with 1.241 million saplings planted in 24 hours.

As India’s first Water Plus city, Indore treats wastewater from homes through 10 STPs, with 30% of it reused. Efforts to rejuvenate rivers like the Kanh and Saraswati are also underway.

A model for India and the world

PM Modi often says, “When other cities plan to do something, Indore has already done it.” Cleanliness excellence is not limited to Indore. Cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, and Budhni have also been recognised, making Madhya Pradesh a leader in urban sanitation.

Indore’s model has inspired over 50 international delegations and countless Indian cities. As PM Modi positions India as the voice of the Global South, Indore is set to shine globally—not just as India’s cleanest city, but as a global benchmark for urban innovation.

(The writer is the Urban Development and Housing Minister of Madhya Pradesh)