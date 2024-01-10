From Amrit Kaal, India is entering Swarna Kaal, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur has said that from Amrit Kaal, India is entering a Swarna Kaal and is also moving towards becoming a developed nation.

Thakur, Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, was speaking at the 38th Rambhau Mhalgi Lecture Series at Thane in Maharashtra.

“We want to establish Ram Rajya based on the philosophy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas by bringing together all religions, castes and sects. Ram is the symbol of unity and humanism”, an official release Wednesday quoted Thakur as saying.

Thakur said India is being rebuilt through Digital India. “Today the whole world is looking towards India with great hope,” he added.

He expressed the belief that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s economy will become the third largest economy in the world in the coming years.

Thakur said India is progressing rapidly in many fields. The government is doing great work in many fields in a short period of time, he added.

Under Modi’s leadership, progress is being made towards a self-reliant India, he said, adding efforts are underway to create a developed new India.