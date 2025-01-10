From 2013 to 2025: Prayagraj’s Maha Kumbh witnesses fourfold growth in scale and vision

Prayagraj: Prayagraj is alive with anticipation as it prepares to host the Maha Kumbh 2025, an event that promises to redefine the scale and grandeur of spiritual gatherings. Far surpassing the Maha Kumbh of 2013, this year’s event is a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity, showcasing India’s cultural heritage and its growing global stature.

With a record-breaking budget of Rs 5,010 crore, including a Rs 2,010 crore grant from the Central government, the preparations reflect the Uttar Pradesh government’s commitment to making the Maha Kumbh a world-class event. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “This Kumbh is a testament to our cultural pride and our ability to host millions of people with modern facilities. It is not just a religious gathering but a global event that unites humanity.”

The economic impact of the Kumbh has grown exponentially over the years. From generating Rs 12,000 crore in revenue in 2013 to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2019, the Maha Kumbh has emerged as a key driver of economic activity. Experts estimate that the 2025 edition could generate Rs 2–2.5 lakh crore, providing employment to lakhs of people in various sectors and boosting the local economy.

The scale of preparations is unprecedented. The Kumbh grounds have expanded from 16 square kilometres in 2013 to 40 square kilometres in 2025, designed to accommodate an estimated 40 crore pilgrims over 45 days. Mahakumbh Nagar, a temporary township with 25 sectors and 56 police stations, reflects the meticulous planning behind the event. Shailendra Singh, a senior official, said, “The preparations are a testament to how India can manage large-scale events with precision and foresight.”

Improved amenities for pilgrims underline the commitment to a safe and hygienic environment. Over 1.5 lakh toilets, 10,000 change rooms, and advanced sanitation facilities are in place, compared to 33,903 toilets and 2,500 change rooms in 2013. Pilgrim Naval Raghuvanshi, who attended the 2013 Kumbh, noted, “The difference is immense. Our camp now has 11 toilets and multiple water taps, making our stay much more comfortable.”

Transportation infrastructure has also been significantly enhanced. Over 7,000 buses, including 200 air-conditioned ones, more than 200 charter flights, and 3,000 special trains will ensure seamless travel for the daily influx of approximately 5 lakh pilgrims.

Lighting infrastructure has been upgraded with an investment of Rs 391 crore. The Kumbh area now features 67,000 streetlights, 1,532 kilometres of wiring, and 170 substations, symbolizing both the event’s spiritual significance and practical advancements. Chief Engineer A.K. Mishra commented, “Illuminating the Kumbh is a blend of symbolism and functionality, guiding millions who gather here.”

Peak attendance is expected on Mauni Amavasya, January 29, with over 4 crore devotees likely to gather, surpassing the 3 crore recorded in 2013.Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to leave an indelible mark, blending India’s timeless traditions with modern innovation. As Prayagraj opens its arms to millions, the event promises to reaffirm India’s cultural legacy and its ability to host a gathering of unparalleled magnitude.