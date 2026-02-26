From 14,395 SC backlogs in 2006 to just 145 today: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: During the ongoing Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini strongly countered Congress’s criticism regarding unfilled Scheduled Castes (SC) and Backward Classes (BC) vacancies, presenting detailed data showing a significant reduction in backlog posts under his government.



The Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s proactive measures to address the long-standing backlog of vacancies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs) across Group A, B, C, and D services.

Saini urged the Opposition to reflect on their tenure, noting that thousands of posts remained vacant during their rule, depriving SC and BC candidates of employment opportunities.