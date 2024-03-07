Fresh western disturbance likely to hit Himachal, over 400 roads remain closed

Shimla: A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region next week, likely triggering thunderstorms and rain in Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, over 400 roads, including four national highways, in the state remained shut for vehicular traffic on Thursday after heavy snowfall and rain lashed several areas recently.

According to the meteorological department, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of March 10.

The MeT has sounded a ‘yellow’ warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places from March 11 to 13.

According to the state emergency operation centre, of the 400 roads shut, 286 are closed in Lahaul and Spiti, followed by 51 in Chamba, 24 in Kinnaur and Kullu each, 21 in Shimla, two in Mandi and one in Kangra district.

As many as 629 transformers are out of order and 22 water supply schemes have been disrupted, the centre said.

Mild snow was witnessed in a few high altitude and tribal areas.

In the past 24 hours, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded 3.8 cm deep snow, while Manali was the wettest receiving 10 mm of rain followed by 2.2 mm at Bhuntar and 1 mm at Pandoh, the weather bulletin showed.

Night temperatures plummeted with Kukumseri recording the coldest at -6.8 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa (-1.6 degrees Celsius), Manali (2.6 degrees Celsius). Dalhousie, Bharmaur, and Sarahan saw lows of 3.2 degrees Celsius to 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Shimla recorded 4.1 degrees Celsius, according to the bulletin.