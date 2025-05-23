Fresh turmoil in Himachal Congress

Shimla: Posturing within the Himachal Pradesh Congress has reached a new low ahead of the long-delayed reconstitution of the state party unit and the appointment of a new president to lead the party through the next two and a half years, culminating in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The existing party set-up is headed by former MP Pratibha Singh, wife of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh.

But, a year back the party high command had dissolved to pave the way to formation of a new body.

It is not yet clear if party command will retain incumbent president Pratibha Singh or find a new face to this position. Pratibha Singh had taken the congress reins in Himachal Pradesh just ahead of the 2022 assembly polls when the party bounced back to power after five of the BJP government. The elections were fought under joint leadership comprising Pratibha Singh, then CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri , now Deputy CM and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ,who was eventually chosen a leader of the 40 plus legislature party.

Sukhu faced a rebellion of his own party MLAs later in February 2024 but managed to service the bid to topple his government. Now, with intense lobbying between various factions for the PCC president there is a high voltage fight over whose faction turns powerful to get hold over the party.

Atleast two leaders including Deputy CM and cabinet minister Anirudh Singh taking it to social media ,the fight seems to become quite visibly splitting apart leaders between pro-CM camp and rest of the lot.

Congress president Pratibha Singh has been asking the high command to take an early decision on reconstitution of the new body.

She said the party president should not be a rubber stump and must qualify to be a mass leader. “I have been repeatedly asking the central leader to take early decisions without causing any more delay” she told the media. Her son Vikramaditya Singh,who is cabinet minister, has also taken a similar line.

“Need a strong, mass leader with clout in at least three to four districts.” he said

The Deputy CM took it to social media saying “Times of conspiracies are on while falsehood doesn’t hold ground”.

This was after speculation became rife about his name being mentioned in some circles. Anirudh Singh also joined the issue putting his own social media post.

Meanwhile, the CM remains quiet on the matter simply saying let the party high command take a call as to who could be next party CM in the state.

Both Agnihotri and Sukhu had held separate meetings with the central leaders while Pratibha Singh also was the high command demanding an early decision.